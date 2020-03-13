East Stroudsburg Man Kerry Sprouse Sentenced To 24 Months’ Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on March 12, 2020, United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Kerry Sprouse, age 23, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to 24 months’ imprisonment for drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Sprouse distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute cocaine in February 2016, in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Sprouse previously admitted during his guilty plea, to having distributed between 100 and 200 grams of cocaine as part of his trafficking activities.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

