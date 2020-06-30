East Precinct Detectives Investigating Murder of Antonio Merritt

Nashville, TN (STL.News) East Precinct detectives are pursuing strong leads as they work to identify the persons responsible for Sunday evening’s fatal shooting of Antonio Merritt, 37, as he stood outside in the River Chase apartment complex on Joseph Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired outside the F building just before 6 p.m. Those responsible are believed to have fled the area in a blue Infiniti SUV.

Anyone with information concerning the murder of Antonio Merritt is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE