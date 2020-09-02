East Haven Man Jesus Manuel Valle Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution and Gun Possession Charges

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JESUS MANUEL VALLE, also known as “LoLo,” 24, of East Haven, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement identified Valle’s residence on Charter Oak Avenue in East Haven as a hub of narcotics distribution activity. On February 5, 2020, investigators searched the residence and seized approximately 17 grams of heroin packaged for distribution, 35 grams of loose heroin, 17 grams of packaged cocaine, nine grams of packaged crack cocaine, items used to process and package narcotics for street sale, and a loaded Ruger .44 magnum handgun.

Valle pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and cocaine base (“crack”), which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a mandatory consecutive sentenced of at least five years. Judge Meyer scheduled sentencing for November 25, 2020.

Valle is released on a $250,000 bond pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by the DEA Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, the FBI Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force and the East Haven Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Vizcarrondo.

