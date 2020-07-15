East Hartford Man Haneef Brooks Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Haneef Brooks, 41, of East Hartford, pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Victor A. Bolden to one count of possession for a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the guilty plea proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July 2019, after a spate of gun violence in Hartford, the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, DEA, Hartford Police Department and other law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation targeting gang-related drug distribution and associated violence in north Hartford.

On July 15, 2019, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of a 7.62x39mm Norinco SKS rifle from Brooks for $300. Prior to that date, Brooks was convicted in state court of felony weapon possession and drug offenses.

It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Brooks was arrested on September 13, 2019.

At sentencing, which is not scheduled, Brooks faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Brooks is released on a $30,000 bond pending sentencing.

The FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force includes members of the Hartford Police Department, East Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Correction.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer R. Laraia.

This prosecution has been brought through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

