Earn 175% APR Through ApeCoin (APE) Staking on LBank Exchange

PRESS RELEASE. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has recently launched ApeCoin (APE) staking in its “Earn” – “Flexible” section, users will be able to earn APE token with an annual return of 175% (floating adjustment), and withdraw anytime without locking.

APE Staking Is the New Trend

Recently, ApeCoin DAO (ApeDAO) has established an official staking protocol for ApeCoin (APE), which was created as a way for APE, BAYC, MAYC, and BAKC holders to earn rewards through staking. APE can be staked by itself or in conjunction with a BAYC, MAYC, or BAKC in one of the four staking pools, with each pool offering different levels of rewards.

The protocol was proposed in AIPs 21 and 22 and subsequently approved by the community on May 4, 2022. Following approval, the Ape Foundation enlisted Horizen Labs to provide a platform for the staking protocol according to the specifications set forth in the AIPs.

Staking is a common way to earn passive income in crypto space. This protocol basically allows holders of APE to put their idle tokens to work by staking them within various pools and earning additional rewards in the form of more APE. Being more than just a simple staking pool, the protocol has the distinction of offering layers of rewards for holders of certain NFTs. These NFTs grant holders access to exclusive staking pools, operating like a safe-deposit box key.

According to the recent data on dune.com, the protocol’s APE-Only Pool has reached an astonishing 175% APR. Apparently, staking APE has become a new trend. However, in order to join these staking pools, one must meet some requirements that may not be easy to meet. For instance, some pools require users to own Yuga Labs’ official NFTs to join, and these NFTs cannot be sold while it is committed in a BAYC or MAYC pool, otherwise users may lose all of their staked APEs.

Earn APE on LBank Exchange

To provide an alternative solution, LBank Exchange recently launched its own APE Staking in its “Earn” – “Flexible” section. Users will be able to earn 175% APR (floating adjustment) and enjoy daily rewards settlement by simply joining. And since it’s “Flexible”, there’s no locking required, users can withdraw their staked APE tokens whenever they want.

To join the APE Staking on LBank Exchange, just click Earn and find the APE on the list, then click “Join Now”. The minimum interest-bearing amount requires that users’ account assets are not less than 6 APE tokens, and there’s no limit on the maximum interest-bearing amount. The settlement process includes interest calculation on T+1 and interest payment on T+2.

Follow the new trend in crypto and seize the opportunity to earn 175% APR through APE Staking on LBank Exchange right now!

Click [Earn] to Participate

* Assets registered in “APE Staking” do not affect trading or withdrawal. However, after registration, the assets that have been traded or withdrawn will not enter the interest calculation of the day. The amount gap will be released at 2:00 pm the next day.

* The freezing assets due to orders and participation in activities does not affect the interest calculation of assets.

