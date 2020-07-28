Eagle Butte Woman Teri Tiger Sentenced for Embezzlement from a Tribal Organization

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, woman convicted of Embezzlement and Theft From a Tribal Organization was sentenced on July 23, 2020, by U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno.

Teri Tiger, a/k/a Teri Pretty Weasel, age 36, was sentenced to 1 year of probation, restitution in the amount of $5,711.15, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $25. Restitution was paid in full before sentencing.

Pretty Weasel was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 12, 2019. She pled guilty on July 23, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from a series of thefts in February and March of 2015, in Eagle Butte, wherein Pretty Weasel, then a cashier for the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Bingo Operations, embezzled and converted to her own use $5,711.15 of the moneys belonging to the Bingo Operations.

This case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

