Eagle Butte Woman Kristen Pretty Weasel Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on May 4, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Kristen Pretty Weasel, age 38, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, a $1,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Pretty Weasel was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 10, 2019. She pled guilty on February 11, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy beginning in 2016 and continuing through 2018, in which Pretty Weasel knowingly and intentionally conspired with others to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Pretty Weasel primarily distributed methamphetamine on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and she traveled to acquire methamphetamine in Rapid City, South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services; the City of Faith, South Dakota, Police Department; and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

Pretty Weasel was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE