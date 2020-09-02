Eagle Butte Woman Cheyenne Brown Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on September 2, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Cheyenne Brown, age 33, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, a $500 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Brown was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 16, 2018. She pled guilty on June 16, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy beginning in January 2015, wherein Brown conspired others to distribute between 500 and 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in and around the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.

Brown was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

