Eagle Butte Man Gordon Blue Arm Charged with Assault

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Gordon Blue Arm, age 65, was indicted on August 11, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on August 13, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on February 27, 2020, in Eagle Butte, Blue Arm assaulted an individual with a wooden stick with the intent to do bodily harm, and said assault resulted in serious bodily injury to the victim.

The charges are merely accusations and Blue Arm is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller is prosecuting the case.

Blue Arm was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

