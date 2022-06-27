Eagle Butte Man Found Not Guilty of Sexual Assault Charges

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man was acquitted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor as a result of a federal jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota, beginning on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and concluding on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Luis Torres, a/k/a “Bubba”, age 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10, 2021.

The charges related to the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in rural Eagle Butte.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today