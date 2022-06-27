General

Eagle Butte Man Found Not Guilty of Sexual Assault Charges

June 27, 2022
Waqar Nawaz

United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man was acquitted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor as a result of a federal jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota, beginning on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and concluding on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Luis Torres, a/k/a “Bubba”, age 22, was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10, 2021.

The charges related to the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl in rural Eagle Butte.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today