Durham County man William Moss discovers $100,000 prize while eating Labor Day lunch

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) William Moss of Durham was having lunch on Labor Day when he discovered he was a $100,000 Extreme Cash winner.

“It feels great,” said Moss.“I’ve been playing for a long time, so it feels good to get one.”

Moss, a general superintendent for an electric company, purchased his $25 ticket from Tommy’s Mini Mart on Cole Mill Road in Durham.

“I just stopped and I bought the ticket on the way to the house,” recalled Moss. “I scratched it off while I was eating some lunch.”

His wife was sitting next to him when he realized he was a winner. “She said, ‘You’re kidding!’” recalled Moss. “And I said, ‘Nope, here it is!”

Moss claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757. He plans to put his prize money into savings.

