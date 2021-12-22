Eagle Butte Man, Mitchum Dupris Charged with Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Mitchum Dupris, age 32, was indicted on December 14, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on December 21, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The indictment alleges that between October 8, 2014 and March 4, 2017, in Eagle Butte and Cherry Creek, South Dakota, Dupris engaged in and attempted to engage in sexual acts with minors who had not attained the age of 12 years old.

The charges are merely accusations and Dupris is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Miller is prosecuting the case.

Dupris was released on bond pending trial. A trial date for February 8, 2022 has been set.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today