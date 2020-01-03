Duke Energy declares dividend payments to shareholders

CHARLOTTE, NC (STL.News) Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.945 per share payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

In addition, the company declared the initial cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.9167 per share payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020. Dividends on the Series B preferred stock will be payable semi-annually when and if declared by the company’s board of directors.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.