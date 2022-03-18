Dubuque: Patrick Green Sentenced for Multiple Crimes

Seven-Time Felon, Patrick Green Who Possessed Firearms and Crack Sentenced to a Decade in Federal Prison

(STL.News) A man who illegally possessed a firearm and possessed crack cocaine he intended to distribute was sentenced March 17, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison.

Patrick Green, age 50, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after October 12, 2021 guilty pleas to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine base, which is also known as crack cocaine.

At the plea hearing, Green admitted that he illegally possessed the firearm in July 2017 and that he possessed the crack in October 2018. Green had previously been convicted of seven felonies, including four drug felonies, two armed robberies, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Green was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Green was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Green is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The case was investigated by the Dubuque Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dan Chatham.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today