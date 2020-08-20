Dubuque Man Daniel Heim Pleads Guilty to Being a Drug User in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

(STL.News) – A drug user who possessed firearms and ammunition pled guilty on August 17, 2020, in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Daniel Heim, age 32, from Dubuque, Iowa, was convicted of one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition. At the plea hearing and in a plea agreement, Heim admitted that, in December 2019, he possessed 14 firearms and 3,398 rounds of ammunition while being a user of marijuana and cocaine.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Heim remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing. Heim faces a possible maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

