Dubuque Felon and Drug User Johnnie Raymond Sentenced to Federal Prison for Unlawfully Possessing a Gun

(STL.News) – A man who illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced January 6, 2020, to two years in federal prison.

Johnnie Raymond, age 22, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 31, 2019 guilty plea to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Raymond unlawfully possessed a gun while riding as a passenger in a car. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because he had been previously convicted of the felony crimes of gang participation and forgery in Dubuque County. He was also prohibited from possessing guns because he was a drug user.

Raymond was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Raymond was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Raymond is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE