Dubai to host 2nd Decipher conference from Nov 28-30

Hosted by the Algorand Foundation, Decipher, an annual conference on blockchain and Web3 use cases, is set to be held in Dubai, a burgeoning crypto capital.

The second edition of Decipher will feature top industry voices from SkyBridge Capital, Envision Racing, Napster, Binance, Sino Global Capital, LimeWire, and others.

The Algorand Foundation revealed the agenda for the Decipher conference, featuring leading thinkers, builders, and founders from across the blockchain landscape, which will be hosted at Madinat Jumeirah from November 28-30.

The Algorand Foundation is working to grow and the ecosystem around Algorand, the leading carbon-negative Layer-1 blockchain, and Decipher’s programming will highlight top founders and investors from both within and beyond the Algorand network.

More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages and 50 sessions. Registrants will also be able to sign up for one-on-one mentoring with blockchain leaders.

They may learn to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery, and participate in workshops designed for developers and led by the engineers and product leaders behind the Algorand protocol.

Financial inclusion at scale

The conference will discuss the various roadmaps, visions and challenges to a borderless global economy. The leaders from across the globe will share their visions about unique challenges and opportunities toward realising the promise of a blockchain-powered, inclusive financial future.

The conference will feature Sanzar Kakar, Founder of HesabPay; Victor Mapunga, Co-Founder & CEO of FlexFinTx; Abhinav Sinha, Cofounder, of Eko India Financial Services; and Matt Keller, Head of Social Impact, Algorand Foundation.

Building the next crypto capital

Earlier this year, the crown prince of Dubai announced a ‘metaverse strategy’ that is projected to add 40,000 jobs and $4 billion to the economy in 5 years. This was just one crypto-related announcement to come from the UAE and surrounding countries lately,

The leaders in the Middle East will share and project their vision and their approach to creating frameworks for compliant crypto businesses to thrive.

This includes Basil Al-Askari, CEO & Cofounder of MidChains; Benjamin Ampen, CEO MENA at Kraken; and Jehanzeb Awan, Chairman of the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association.

A payments revolution?

Blockchain is enabling a revolution in payments that minimises risk and friction for all parties, from tokenized grain for farmers in Argentina to cross-border payments in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It intends to discover payment mechanisms are becoming easier and more accessible at scale.

