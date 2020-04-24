Drug Take Back Day Postponed; Securing Prescriptions at Home Still Critical

(STL.News) – National Drug Take Back Day, originally scheduled for April 25, 2020 has been postponed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) due to coronavirus. Attorney General Josh Kaul is encouraging Wisconsinites to continue the fight against the opioid epidemic by safely storing medications at home or disposing of medications at currently available drug disposal boxes.

“While we fight the coronavirus, the opioid epidemic hasn’t stopped and it remains important to stop medications from being diverted for improper and illegal use. If disposing of unused and unwanted medications in a drug disposal box isn’t currently an option, people can still help prevent the misuse of prescriptions drugs by keeping their medications secure,” said Attorney General Kaul.

While many drug disposal boxes are temporarily inaccessible because they are located in businesses or government buildings currently closed to the public, there are many still accessible.

If you are not able to access a drug disposal box at this time, secure unused or unwanted medications in a safe or other locked storage with limited access.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE