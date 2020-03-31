Drug Rehab Success Rates

(STL.News) Entering into a drug rehab program can be a life-changing step for many addicts, but digging into the figures on success rates for those who put themselves through this process is tricky. There is even a debate to be had over the definition of rehab itself.

To give you a better idea of the effectiveness of various treatment types and the differences in outcome that can be expected, here is a look at the facts as they stand at the moment and the options you have available

Desirable outcomes

It is worth noting that the end goal of drug rehab is not always complete enforcement of abstinence from the substances that a patient was abusing the past; indeed as between 40 and 60 percent of patients will relapse following treatment, this is simply not possible to achieve in many cases. Some strategies have even higher rates of relapse, although it is as much to do with the substance as the treatment type.

This is why the government bodies and healthcare organizations responsible for researching and managing addiction have a number of other metrics by which the success of a given treatment is measured. Reduction in drug use is certainly at the top of the agenda, but there are other positive outcomes which also get taken on-board, such as improved performance at work or in school, stronger relationships with others, better overall health both physical and mental, and fewer run-ins with the law.

As such, whether you visit a standard clinic or a luxury rehab centre, remembering that treatment success is not only ranked according to future drug usage is important.

Residential vs outpatient therapy

While there are some significant differences between recovery rates and treatment effectiveness depending on the type of substance which is being dealt with, it is perhaps more helpful to consider how well particular courses of action work on a broader scale. When it comes to therapy options, there is a clear distinction between how well addicts stick to programs depending on whether they embrace residential therapy, or receive treatment as outpatients.

In general, studies have shown that residential courses of treatment tend to have higher levels of success, measured according to the various factors mentioned above, than those which treat addicts as outpatients. This is because a residential approach is far more intensive and structured, engulfing individuals in the rehab process and taking them out of their usual environments, thus alleviating some of the normal temptations they might face at home.

Of course the majority of residential rehab courses are followed up by outpatient interactions so that addicts can be eased back into the world with the support they need, rather than being thrown in at the deep end.

Treatment options

There is no single approach to dealing with drug addiction that works for everyone, but rather a multifaceted strategy required to help patients recover and hopefully set them on the right path.

From medical intervention in the most extreme cases to group therapy and one-to-one counseling sessions, the road to recovery can be plotted in lots of ways. It is also unwise to believe guarantees of desirable results, since each patient is unique.