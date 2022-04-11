Drug Dealing Trio Sentenced To Federal Prison

Ocala, FL (STL.News) Senior U.S. District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Keson Viason Evans, Jr. (30, Eustis) to 11 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

On December 17, 2021, Judge Antoon sentenced co-defendant George Randolph Morris, Jr. (31, Umatilla) to 10 years of imprisonment and co-defendant Demitric Jovante Blue (25, Ocala) to 7 years and 3 months of imprisonment. All three were convicted following their guilty pleas for the same offense.

According to court documents, Evans, Morris, and Blue conspired with one another between May 11 and 20, 2021, to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. An informant, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration placed an order to purchase 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3 kilograms of fentanyl from Morris.

Evans was the source of supply for the fentanyl and Blue was the source of supply for the methamphetamine. When all three men showed up on May 20, 2021, to deliver the drugs to the informant in Leesburg, DEA agents arrested them and seized the drugs.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael P. Felicetta.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today