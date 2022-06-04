Drug Dealer Sentenced for Distributing Fentanyl

Drug Dealer Sentenced to 25 Years for Distributing Fentanyl Resulting in an Overdose Death

Assistant U. S. Attorneys Kareem A. Salem (619) 546-8904 and Larry Casper (619) 546-6734

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – June 3, 2022

(STL.News) Drug dealer Arnold Ray Walters III of San Diego was sentenced in federal court today to 25 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearms and distributing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a 24-year-old Poway man on January 1, 2017.

According to his plea agreement, Walters admitted that, on or about December 31, 2016, he knowingly provided a pressed-blue pill containing fentanyl to another individual and understood that it would, in turn, be provided to the victim. Walters also admitted he was aware of the potentially lethal impact of the fentanyl based on his knowledge of other individuals accidentally overdosing on fentanyl.

At today’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino noted, “This was truly a tragic case.”

Walters, who has a history of drug-sales convictions and firearm offenses, admitted that he sold fentanyl despite knowing the perils associated with the drug. Walters was also found in unlawful possession of several firearms including an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle.

“This is a sentence that reflects the tragic and senseless loss of a young life,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “Dealers take note, you will pay a high price for your greedy, reckless actions which are destroying lives, families and communities. Our prosecutors and law enforcement officials are working hard to prevent more deaths and seek justice for victims.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team as well as officials from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their excellent work on this case.

“This significant sentence should send a strong message that HSI takes very seriously its mission of ensuring public safety,” said HSI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz. “HSI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to relentlessly investigate and bring to justice those who introduce dangerous narcotics into our communities.”

For those who suffer from addiction, please know there is help. Call the crisis line at 888-724-7240; it’s always open.

DEFENDANT Case Numbers 19-CR-4406-JLS; 18-CR-2185-JLS

Arnold Ray Walters III Age: 34 San Diego

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Felon in Possession of Firearm – Title 18, U.S.C., Section 922(g)(1)

Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death – Title 21, U.S.C., Section 841(b)(1)(c)

Maximum penalty: Mandatory minimum 20 years in prison up to life

AGENCY

San Diego Sheriff’s Department

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today