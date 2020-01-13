Drug Courier Eduardo Barahona Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that German Eduardo Barahona, 29, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced on January 9, 2020, in federal court for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents show that Barahona was driving a truck stopped by Saraland police officers on Interstate 65 in route to Atlanta, Georgia. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 36 kilograms of methamphetamine ice concealed within some industrial bolts in the bed of the truck. Barahona entered a guilty plea to the conspiracy charge in September of 2019.

United States District Court Judge Jeffery U. Beaverstock imposed a sentence of 135 months imprisonment, and ordered that Barahona would serve a period of five years under supervised release when he is discharged from prison. During that term, he will undergo drug testing and treatment. The judge ordered that Barahona will pay a special assessment of $100, but he did not impose a fine.

The case was investigated by the Saraland Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

