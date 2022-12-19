Drivers of older Chrysler, Dodge vehicle urged 'do not drive' after third air bag death



DETROIT — Stellantis and federal regulators say a third person has died in a crash involving an older Chrysler or Dodge vehicle as a result of an exploding Takata air bag, prompting an urgent warning that owners not drive those vehicles until they're repaired.The latest fatality involved a 2010 Chrysler 300 and a ruptured driver's side air bag inflator, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a news release Monday. The agency noted that a total of five people, apparently also involving vehicles from other automakers, have been killed in such crashes this year.The company said that the problem is related to chemical properties that "may deteriorate over time, particularly if exposed to hot, humid climates."'Do Not Drive' warningOn Monday, Stellantis, through its U.S. operating arm FCA US, reiterated an alert from last month:Stellantis issued a "Do Not Drive" warning for 276,000 2005-2010 Dodge Magnums, Chargers, Challengers and Chrysler 300s.When the warning was issued, authorities had confirmed the deaths of two people in separate crashes involving exploding Takata air bags in 2010 Dodge Chargers.Owners or custodians of the vehicles should call 833-585-0144 to have them towed for service; both the tow and the service are free.NHTSA said it urges all vehicle owners to check to see whether their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall, and if so, to schedule a free repair as soon as possible.The agency said "even minor crashes can result in exploding air bags that can kill or produce life-altering injuries.""Time is a critical element here because the risk increases with each day these air-bag inflators go unreplaced," said Tom McCarthy, global head of Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance at Stellantis, in the company news release. "We have the parts, and the service is free. We will provide alternative transportation, also free, to help people get to and from our dealerships, as needed."Details of third air bag death In the most recently confirmed incident, the company said it notified NHTSA of the third fatality on Friday."The vehicle's owner inquired with the company about the driver-side air-bag recall in 2018, but then declined an opportunity to schedule the free service at a dealership. FCA US continued to send urgent notifications to this owner through 2022, contributing to a total of 114 outreach attempts over a seven-year period," the release said."In July, the owner loaned the vehicle to a family member who was subsequently killed in a crash when the driver-side air bag ruptured on deployment," the company's statement said.The company said it extends its sympathies to the families and friends of those affected by the confirmed Takata-related fatalities.Stellantis spokesman Eric Mayne said the company is not divulging identities out of respect for the families "and we're not disclosing additional make/model or location info to avoid conveying the message that only certain vehicles in certain states need repair. All the vehicles in the stop-drive population need immediate attention, wherever they are registered."