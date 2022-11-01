Drivers face penalty points on licence for not wearing a seatbelt under plans being considered by ministers

D rivers face penalty points on their licence for not wearing a seatbelt under plans being considered by ministers to cut the number of fatal accidents.

They are due to issue a “call for evidence” on new motoring offences as part of a fresh campaign to make Britain’s roads safer.

In the strongest signal yet, the Government made clear that motorists not wearing a seat belt could be targeted with penalty points on their licence, possibly three points.

Transport minister Katherine Fletcher said: “The Department for Transport knows that in 2021, in 30 per cent of all car occupant fatalities recorded, seat belts were not worn.

“This is unacceptably high, and we have been considering options to tackle this including the potential merits of introducing penalty points.

“This might form part of the Department for Transport’s planned call for evidence on motoring offences.”

Motorists and passengers caught by police not wearing a seat belt at the moment face a £100 fixed penalty fine.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s irrefutable that seat belts save lives, yet the sad reality is that in 30 per cent of fatal collisions a seat belt was not being worn. These stark figures underline just how important it is to buckle up in both the front and the rear of the car.

“Putting points on the licences of offenders would be a welcome move, but this must be accompanied by better enforcement. While up until this point offenders had to be caught not wearing a seat belt by a police officer, there is now technology on trial in the UK that can make the process far simpler and more effective.”

Police forces have tested new enforcement camera systems which can identify car users not wearing a seat belt.