Driver of Getaway Car Shaiquille Harris Sentenced for Wichita Robberies

(STL.News) – A Wichita man was sentenced today to 115 months for driving the getaway car in a series of commercial robberies, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
Shaiquille Harris, 27, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In his plea, Harris admitted participating in robberies at the following stores:
- Kwik Shop, 710 W. 29th, Wichita, Kan.
- Kwik Shop, 3959 S. Hydraulic, Wichita, Kan.
- Kwik Shop, 3601 E. 47th South, Wichita, Kan.
- QuikTrip, 2821 E. 31st South, Wichita, Kan.
Harris admitted that in each case he drove and a co-defendant entered the store to commit the robbery.
Co-defendant Brelen VonFange, 28, Wichita, Kan., is awaiting trial.
McAllister commended the FBI, the Wichita Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind for their work on the case.