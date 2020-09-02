Driver of Getaway Car Shaiquille Harris Sentenced for Wichita Robberies

(STL.News) – A Wichita man was sentenced today to 115 months for driving the getaway car in a series of commercial robberies, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Shaiquille Harris, 27, Wichita, Kan., pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In his plea, Harris admitted participating in robberies at the following stores:

Kwik Shop, 710 W. 29th, Wichita, Kan.

Kwik Shop, 3959 S. Hydraulic, Wichita, Kan.

Kwik Shop, 3601 E. 47th South, Wichita, Kan.

QuikTrip, 2821 E. 31st South, Wichita, Kan.

Harris admitted that in each case he drove and a co-defendant entered the store to commit the robbery.

Co-defendant Brelen VonFange, 28, Wichita, Kan., is awaiting trial.

McAllister commended the FBI, the Wichita Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Lind for their work on the case.

