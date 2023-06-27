Drake’s Opened in O’Fallon – Monday, June 26, 2023

Drake’s Opened in O’Fallon, Missouri, on June 26, 2023, Offering Beer, Burgers, and Sushi.
O’Fallon, MO (STL.News) Drake’s is a new concept restaurant with approximately 17 locations nationwide. The facility is beautifully designed with an open-air environment, but still air-conditioned; that opened yesterday, Monday, June 26, 2023.
They specialize in beer, burgers, and sushi. A strange combination to me, but apparently, it works. I was with a sushi expert, and she said the sushi was good and reasonably priced.
It appears to be a chain owned by Bluegrass Hospitality Group, LLC, out of Lexington, KY.
There are two bars with multiple draft beers on tap and a large selection of alcohol. The primary feature is the facility; while the burgers and sushi were good, the prices were reasonable, and they probably expected to survive on liquor sales.
The facility is an upscale restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere and menu. It is approximately 1/2 mile south of I-70 on K Highway, next to the Schuck’s plaza.
Drake’s address and phone:
900 Highway K
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: +1 636-484-1884
CLICK to view the website.
