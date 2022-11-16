Dr Naresh Trehan & Pankaj Sahni on Global Health’s successful debut, expansion plans and more

Naresh Trehan, Chairman & MD and Pankaj Sahni, CEO, Global Health in conversation with ET Now after a successful listing where the stock got a premium of 19% at listing.

We saw a listing pop of almost 20%. How does it feel?

Naresh Trehan: Of course it is a good feeling that the value of Medanta as a delivery system for the high-end care that we deliver across all specialties on the same platform has been recognised by our patients in abundance. It is very nice. But on the back of that, the investors have also understood the real value of Medanta and how it is going forward. We are appreciative of the good response.

Absolutely and as part of Pankaj’s speech at the NSE on five hospitals in five states, he talked about the healthcare superheroes that helped us all during Covid-19. But be honest here, when you folks set the price band Rs 336 at the upper band, did you think you will get a 20% pop? What was the anticipation?

Pankaj Sahni: In this entire process, it has been a very big privilege to come across a range of investors both international as well as domestic and speaking to them over the course of the last several weeks and months. We have been privileged to engage with them, learn from them not only about their experience and their understanding of the healthcare industry and their views on our organisation, but also to pick up various anecdotes.

Many of them mentioned to us that somebody in the family had been touched by Medanta, somebody had been treated by one of our doctors in one of our hospitals and they expressed immense gratitude to our doctors, to our fraternity and this gave us additional confidence as we moved forward in this process.

As Dr Trehan mentioned, our patients have supported us over the years and we have been fortunate and blessed that we have been able to look after them over these years and now we feel very fortunate and very blessed that we have been able to add a new set of stakeholders to the Medanta family, our shareholders, and we hope that we will be able to support them and justify the trust that they have placed in us.

As we move forward, whatever the value of the listing may be, we see this as day one in our journey again. As many people have told us, the story in many ways really starts now. We like to think of it as a new chapter in our ongoing story and we are very proud to have reached this far and that our shareholders have given us the trust to take them forward into the years ahead.

Five hospitals in five states are those that are under construction. What is the larger expansion plan?



Naresh Trehan: Medanta Gurugram was actually made to bring to India the highest care that is available by specialists across all the specialities on the same platform, much like what is represented by institutions like Mayo, Cleveland Clinic, Harvard Medical in America. That was the model that we wanted to create because in this part of the world, that was missing and we found that as soon as we created that and opened at the end of 2009 and beginning of 2010, people actually appreciated that their outcomes were so much better because all those specialities were available on the same platform at the highest level.

We got the confidence that our systems were robust and we took it to other places like UP, Bihar; 1,000 beds in Lucknow, 650 beds in Patna and then Ranchi and Indore. Then we started this 550- bed hospital construction in Noida. So our whole methodology is that we stick to the core values of the highest end of care across all specialities and try to make it as affordable as possible for the patients so that the maximum number of patients can benefit from our facilities.

So keeping these three principles in mind with total integrity, we will keep moving forward as and wherever people need us, we will go. From 2010 to 2022, we have already multiplied in six locations and we will now continue to look at other opportunities where we have the ability to serve those people. Patients already had reposed their confidence in us and now the investors have reposed their confidence and given us even more responsibility to do it right.

Pankaj, you used to be in McKinsey. You are now the CEO at Global Health. In the last couple of weeks and months, we have seen a consolidation in the hospital sector whether it is KKR vis-a-vis CARE Hospitals;.reports about Manipal Healthcare. As Medanta grows and goes to more states is it going to be organic or is it also going to be inorganic?

Pankaj Sahni: Our focus at Medanta has always been to make sure that whatever we do, we stick to the core philosophies that have made us successful and that have gotten us till this point. Those two or three philosophies will play a role as we look at moving forward whether it is opportunities with respect to new cities, new areas of growth whether it is opportunities with respect to M&A organic, inorganic growth, etc.

These philosophies are centred around ensuring that whatever we do, partnerships, O&M models, acquisitions are all focussed on bringing to the patients the highest quality of healthcare with the highest integrity. Our focus has always been that we must practice healthcare the right way, focussing on making sure that we are serving the needs of the patients and making sure that our orientation is always towards doing the right thing with the right governance, the right ethics and the right standards.

As long as these philosophies and principles are in play, all options are open to us whether they are organic or inorganic and that is how we have been able to get to this place and that is the right nature, right type of growth which we believe is good for us and stakeholders and shareholders as well.

