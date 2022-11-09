Dr Lal Path Labs cracks 9% on weak Q2 show

Shares of Dr Lal Path Labs plunged nearly 9% to Rs 2,395.35 in Wednesday’s trade after its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined 24.8% to Rs 72.4 crore in the quarter ended September. The company posted a PAT of Rs 96.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations, however, grew 7.1% to Rs 533.8 crore during the period under review, from Rs 498.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Its non-Covid revenue increased 14.8% in Q2 FY23 to Rs 514 crore, from Rs 448 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal Path Labs said in a BSE filing.



Brokerage downgraded Dr Lal Path Labs to add to the buy rating with a revised target of Rs 2,911, implying an upside potential of 19.5% from the current market price of Rs 2,435.

“Dr Lal Pathlabs’ Q2FY23 performance was a mixed bag with slower-than-expected growth in non-Covid patient volumes but healthy improvement in margins. While intensified competition is likely to weigh on growth in the near term, we believe changing revenue mix, strong brand equity, focus on geographical expansion and strong return ratios will provide support. Hence, we remain positive on the company, but the recent run-up in the stock price (22% in last 3 months) has limited the upside,” ICICI Securities said.

At 11.48 am, the scrip was trading 7.38% lower at Rs 2431.80 over its previous day’s closing price of Rs 2625.60.

