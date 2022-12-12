Downing Street slams ‘co-ordinated’ Christmas strikes



Rail unions are set to begin a series of walk out on Tuesday in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, while nurses have strikes planned for December 15 and 20. Ambulance drivers, driving examiners, highway workers and Royal Mail staff have also voted to take industrial action this month over below inflation pay rises. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: ”It is concerning to hear talk of coordinated actions, it only seeks to exacerbate the misery fixed upon the public. But that is fundamentally a decision for unions.“And we think we are acting reasonably by accepting the recommendations of the independent pay bodies.” Read MoreThe Royal College of Nursing union is seeking a pay rise equivalent to 5 per cent above inflation.Paramedics, control room staff and support workers from the GMB, Unison and Unite unions will walkout on December 21 in a dispute over pay. GMB members will strike again on December 28 as ambulance services are under unprecedented pressure, with recorddelays in handing patients over to A&Es. There have been questions about what care people needing emergency care will receive on the days of industrial action. Unison has said that it will not instruct its members to withdraw critical care as part of industrial action. The PM’s spokesman stressed that major winter walkouts will cause “serious disruption” in the health service despite the military stepping in to alleviate some pressures.Asked what roles military personnel will be taking on in the NHS, he told reporters: “There are fairly long-standing processes in place of how military personnel can help in these circumstances.“Obviously, we recognise their skill-sets will be different but they can help alleviate pressures to free up paramedics and other people with the necessary skills so they can carry on treating patients and get where they need to be.“There’s still some discussions I believe ongoing with the unions about exactly what areas they plan to provide cover for, and that will probably inform some of the roles that these individuals have to carry out as well.“But clearly we are not suggesting that there won’t be serious disruption caused by strikes.”