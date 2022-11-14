Dow, S&P, Nasdaq mixed as investors weigh latest Fed comments after last week's rally

franckreporter A late session pullback on Monday left Wall Street’s major indices mixed in the last half hour of trading, as investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve speakers while digesting last week’s remarkable rally. With a light economic calendar, traders focused on speeches from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and Vice Chair Lael Brainard while looking ahead to earnings reports from major retail companies. By late afternoon, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was 0.52% lower at 11,264.98 points. The S&P 500 (SP500) earlier managed to break through a key support level of 4K points, but the benchmark index had reversed course and was now down 0.27% to 3,982.08 points. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) was marginally higher by 0.04% to 33,760.82 points. Of the 11 S&P sectors, six were trading in the red. Real Estate and Consumer Discretionary were the top losers. Among the gainers, Health Care added the most as the sector rebounded from broad losses on Friday. Rates were higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was up 5 basis points to 3.88% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 8 basis points to 4.41%. The bond market was closed on Friday for Veterans Day. The dollar index (DXY) was +0.4% at 106.73. U.S. stocks ended the last week with massive gains spurred by data that showed core and headline consumer inflation were lower than expected. The S&P 500 (SP500) and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) posted their best weekly performance since late June with gains of 5.90% and 8.10%, respectively. The Dow (DJI) posted a weekly rise of 4.15%. “It feels to me we’re in a race against time for markets and the global economy over the next 12 months. Can inflation slow quickly enough for central banks to be able to slow down their hiking cycles enough to avoid systemic accidents?” Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid said. The moderation in U.S. consumer prices in October sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve would be able to slow down its aggressive path of rate hikes. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now pricing in a 80.6% probability of a 50-basis-point hike at the central bank’s policy meeting next month. However, Fed Governor Christopher Waller had some words of caution. Speaking at a conference in Sydney on Sunday, Waller said that the market got ahead of itself on the cooler CPI data and that there was still a ways to go in terms before the central bank could start thinking about taking its “foot off the brakes.” Earlier in the day, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard told Bloomberg that it will “probably be appropriate soon” for the central bank to slow the pace of its rate hikes. It was a light day in terms of economic news, with no data scheduled for Monday. Among active stocks, pharma companies working on Alzheimer’s disease treatments including Biogen (BIIB) gained after a setback in a drug made by Roche. Toymaker Hasbro (HAS) slid after Bank of America downgraded the stock. In earnings news, the third quarter season largely comes to an end this week. Investors will be closely looking at the scheduled reports by retail giants Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) on tap tomorrow. The technology sector will see results from NVIDIA (NVDA) and Cisco (CSCO).