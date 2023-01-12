Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq fight higher after CPI drops in line with forecasts

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News Major market averages fight for direction on Thursday’s trading session switching from negative to positive as Wall Street digested the latest round of inflation figures. The latest CPI numbers showed inflation cooling just as economists expected. Early on and the Dow (DJI) gained 0.4%, and the S&P 500 (SP500) rose by 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) picked up 0.1%. Rates moved higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 2 basis points to 3.54% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) dropped 7 basis points to 4.15%. The dollar index (DXY) fell 0.3%. Headline CPI for December fell 0.1% to an annual rate of 6.5%. Core CPI rose 0.3% to 5.7% year over year. “The Fed’s preferred gauge of core services inflation ex housing is moderating alongside nominal wage growth w/o a rise in unemployment” economist Julia Coronado tweeted. “Core goods falling, pandemic shock fading, price competition returning.” Weekly jobless claims dipped slightly to 205K, confounding expectations. The market will get inflation reaction from Fed speakers. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speak later midday. Among active stocks, Taiwan Semiconductor rose after beating on the bottom line.