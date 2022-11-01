Dover firebombing suspect ‘posted vile racist rants on Facebook before attack on Kent migrant centre’

T he suspect in a firebombing attack at a migrant processing centre in Dover appears to have posted a series of vile racist rants on Facebook prior to the incident.

He was named by police on Tuesday as 66-year-old Andrew Leak, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

Leak is thought to have thrown two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in Dover, Kent, at about 11.20am on Sunday before killing himself in his car in the car park of a nearby garage.

He was described by North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale on Monday as having “severe mental health difficulties”.

Facebook posts on an account under the name of an Andy Leak from High Wycombe contain anti-Muslim sentiments and complaints about people claiming benefits if they do not speak English.

The account holder regularly posts rambling messages. One, posted on October 13 last year, said: “I hab [sic] sent a parcel to the British government saying I will end illegal immigration into this country within one year from the French boat side”.

Another, shared on August 9 this year, said: “The next time the job centre sanctions your money for not looking for enough work ask them about the thousands of people getting benefits cannot speak English and can not write English, how are they looking for work?

“Unemployment benefits clearly state you cannot claim benefits if not looking for work, all of these people should be excluded from benefits.

“You can clearly not look for work if you cannot read English or speak English, they are breaking the law, time to stand up.”

Another post, on July 24, said: “All Muslims are guilty of grooming, they never spoke out because it wasn’t their daughters, f****** animals wake up up.

“They only rape non-Muslims that’s a religious hate crime are you f****** stupid.”

Leak also shared a post on March 20, saying: “Prince Charles says he’s going to house Ukrainian refugees in one of his properties that belong to the British people, what about soldiers and members of the public sleeping in doorways? Disgrace.

“End the royal family now.”

Other posts appear to reference his mental ill health, including one that said: “According to my psychiatrists I am a not right in the head”.

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services for Buckinghamshire, declined to comment when asked by the PA news agency whether Mr Leak was a patient or was known to the organisation, adding that it was a “police matter”.