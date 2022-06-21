Dover: David B. Huff Pleads Guilty to Killing Bald Eagle

Dover Man, David B. Huff Pleads Guilty to Killing Bald Eagle

Defendant Agrees to Pay 20k in Restitution and Fees, Destruction of Firearm and Five-Year Hunting Ban

(STL.News) First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler announced that David B. Huff, 79, of Dover, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to an Information charging him with a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

According to court documents, on October 7, 2021, Huff shot and killed a bald eagle with a rifle. Court documents state that Huff owns farmland and several fields in Tuscarawas County and routinely conducts inspections of the land for the presence of pests and rodents. During one of these inspections, Huff shot and killed a bald eagle with a rifle.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits anyone, without a permit, from, among other actions, shooting bald or golden eagles.

After shooting the eagle, Huff picked up the animal and discarded it in the tree line of a bordering field.

As part of the terms of the plea, Huff has agreed to make restitution to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, in care of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation in the amount of $10,000 and pay an additional fine of $10,000. Huff has also agreed to a five-year prohibition from hunting and the destruction of the rifle and ammunition seized during the investigation by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

Huff is scheduled to be sentenced on October 11, 2022.

This case was investigated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service with assistance provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad J. Beeson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today