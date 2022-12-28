Dover Boarder Force official arrested — for being an illegal migrant

A BORDER Force official has been nicked — for being an illegal migrant.

He was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences while working for the Home Office agency in charge of securing the country’s perimeter, The Sun can reveal.

The scandal comes as Border Force staff were set to strike again this morning at six airports, causing further delays for travellers during the festive period.

The case has been brought to light at a time when ministers desperately try to tackle soaring illegal migration, with 45,000 people illegally arriving in the UK on small boats alone this year.

Home Office chiefs are understood to have acted swiftly to suspend the man as soon as concerns over his status emerged.

But a source said last night: “Allowing an alleged illegal migrant to infiltrate the ranks of your border agency is pretty embarrassing.

“With the eyes of the whole country on Border Force at the moment, this is the last thing they need.”

The man, thought to be in his late 30s, arrived in the UK around 20 years ago as a teenager from the Balkans.

The probe centres on allegations he lied about his country of origin in paperwork to stay in the UK.

At the time, hundreds of young Albanian men came to Britain falsely claiming to be Kosovan to win asylum.

The man later won the right to remain and work in the UK.

He passed basic employment and criminal record checks and would go on to get a job with Border Force.

Its number one duty is to “secure the UK border” ­­— with its main focus on stopping illegal migration into Britain.

The scandal comes amid a border crisis threatening to engulf the Government with Home Secretary Suella Braverman under pressure to find solutions.

More than 45,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK this year in small boats alone — a surge of 60 per cent on last year.

Of those, around 13,000 are Albanian.

Taxpayers are currently forking out around £5.5million on hotels to accommodate migrants each day.

And with the system already buckling, Border Force workers walked out on strike for eight days over Christmas.

The Sun understands the suspect was also one of four Border Force staff arrested in a separate probe on December 6.

They were held on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to steal.

Three officers were held in a swoop at the Western Jet Foil immigration centre in Dover, Kent, while the fourth was arrested at another location.

Each of them are understood to have worked on the immigration front line in their respective roles with the Border Force.

The arrests were made by the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit, which has the same powers of arrest as the police.

Officers seized mobile phones and laptops from those arrested and searched their homes.

Last night a Home Office spokesman said: “On December 6, the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit arrested four members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal.

They have been released pending further investigation and were immediately suspended.

“One officer arrested as part of the conspiracy had previously been arrested and bailed on immigration offences.

“We expect the highest standards of our staff.

“As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action.”

