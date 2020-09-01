Dover Announces Acquisition of XanTec

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (STL.News) Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of XanTec Steuerungs- und EDV-Technik GmbH (“XanTec”), a developer and supplier of automation and control solutions for industrial machinery of all types with particular focus on plastic and polymer processing machines across the globe. XanTec now becomes part of the Maag Group (“Maag”), a trusted global provider of integrated and customizable process technology solutions for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries within Dover’s Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Based in Germany, XanTec uses state-of-the-art planning and design, programming and manufacturing processes, and has historically collaborated extensively with Maag to deliver best-in-class integrated solutions to end customers. Services offered by XanTec also include start-up assistance, technical monitoring of installations, preventive maintenance and remote access and diagnostics of systems.

The acquisition enhances Maag’s automation solutions offering with an Internet of Things-enabled technology, and positions Maag to grow its presence in aftermarket, remote service and monitoring solutions for the polymer processing and related markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

