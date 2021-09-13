Former correctional officer, Scott Douglas Born sentenced for sexual abuse of an inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Scott Douglas Born, a former correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton’s Female Facility, was sentenced today to three months of incarceration for the sexual abuse of an inmate, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Born, 33, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, pled guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Sexual Abuse of a Ward.” Born admitted to accepting oral sex from an inmate at the secure female facility from September 2018 to January 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today