Double Homicide Information of 100 block of Lincoln Boulevard by LAPD

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) Pacific Area: On June 22, 2020, around 9:10 p.m., a double homicide occurred in the 100 block of Lincoln Boulevard. Officers responded to an Ambulance Shooting radio call. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed both victims were standing in a parking lot when an unknown suspect approached them on foot and fired multiple rounds, striking both victims. The suspect fled the scene north on Lincoln Boulevard. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced one victim dead at scene. The other victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if this incident is gang related.

