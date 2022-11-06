Donald Trump '100% certain' to make White House 2024 bid after big Republican midterm win

Donald Trump is “100 percent” certain to make an astonishing comeback bid for the White House on the back of expected huge victories for the Republicans in this weeks’ midterm elections, a Washington analyst has claimed. Patrick Basham, director of the Democracy Institute in Washington DC, believes that midterm projections, which show huge gains for the GOP (Republicans) in Congress and the Senate, will be “the confirmation” Mr Trump needs to make a fresh bid.The speculation comes after Mr Trump strongly hinted at a rally that he is preparing to make a fresh bid.A draft campaign is already up and running being overseen by his close friend and ally Jason Miller, the fonder of the social media company GETTR.While some believe that he will announce his campaign formally in January others think a major victory for the Republicans on Tuesday, with many of the GOP candidates from Mr Trump’s Maga (Make America Great Again) movement, will see him launching formally on Thanksgiving (November 24).Already, the Democrats have relocated resources to defend what used to be safe incumbancy seats and stopped campaigning in target ones held by the Republicans.Mr Basham said that Joe Biden’s party is facing “a perfect storm” in the midterms around the effects of the war in Ukraine and massive economic problems.The eve of election results in the monthly tracker poll by the Democracy Institute polling of 1,500 likely US voters for Express.co.uk has suggested that the Republicans are set to win big on Tuesday.It gives the Republicans a 51 percent to 46 percent ahead of the Democrats in the House of Representatives election and could see them go from being the minority party with 212 seats to the majority with between 245 and 265 seats.In the Senate race the Republicans lead by 49 percent to 46 percent giving them at least 54 seats, but this could rise to as many as 57 of the 100 seats.However, the polling also reveals that former President Trump is also personally popular.Asked who was better as Presient 56 percent say Trump and just 40 percent Biden.READ MORE: Desperate Democrats put Meghan as top choice for 2024 White House runAccording to the polling, 61 percent of Democrats would prefer a woman and the preferred candidate to put up against Trump might be Meghan Markle who infamously boycotted a dinner with him hosted by the late Queen.Mr Trump expressed sympathy to Prince Harry for being married to her at a press conference before leaving office in 2020.Peggy Grande, who worked for Mr Trump as a political appointee in the White House, told Express.co.uk that the Republican nomination is Mr Trump’s “as long as he wants it.”She added: “The other candidates are waiting to see what he does.”He is lilely to face a rival for the nomination, probably former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.However, in a video interview (above) Mr Basham believes that the debate over whether Mr Trump will run is now at an end.He said: “[A big Republican midterm win] makes what I think was a 99 percent likelihood a 100 percent certainty.”This is the final piece of evidence I think Trump needed to convince himself that there was still sufficient and growing sentiment that views his presidency in a more favourable light.”And that there is the grassroots support and there is a greater, deeper, stronger, more serious, more robust network of Trumpesque politicians who are willing to, as he would see it, fight the good fight with him.”He added: “I don’t think it will be later than January [that he declares], it may be sooner, even this month.”