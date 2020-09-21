Domino’s Promotes Kelly Garcia to EVP – Chief Technology Officer

ANN ARBOR, MI (STL.News) Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, today announced the promotion of Senior Vice President – Chief Technology Officer Kelly Garcia to executive vice president – chief technology officer, effective Oct. 2, 2020. Garcia will join the Company’s senior leadership and will report to Domino’s Chief Operating Officer Russell Weiner. Garcia replaces Executive Vice President – Chief Information Officer Kevin Vasconi, who has announced his retirement from Domino’s, effective Oct. 2.

“Under Kelly’s leadership, Domino’s has revolutionized online ordering for the quick service restaurant industry and introduced the AnyWare® suite of digital ordering platforms,” said Domino’s Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison. “Domino’s is recognized worldwide for digital innovation, and we are extremely proud to have Kelly take the reins over the technology team, which numbers more than 400 talented individuals committed to making us even better.”

Garcia joined Domino’s in 2012 as vice president – eCommerce development. In addition to the ordering platforms making up the Company’s AnyWare® suite, Garcia and team launched Domino’s GPS technology and Domino’s Carside Delivery™ applications in recent months.

Prior to joining Domino’s, Garcia was vice president of business intelligence and North American operations for R.L. Polk & Co. Garcia holds a degree in computer science and engineering from The Ohio State University.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE