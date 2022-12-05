Domino's Pizza lands bull rating from BTIG with bounceback year expected for 2023

Scott Olson/Getty Images News Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) tracked higher in early trading on Monday after BTIG upgraded the pizza stock to a Buy rating from Neutral. Analyst Peter Saleh believes that Domino’s will see margins reverse from a bottom to rebound in 2023 with higher menu pricing and organic improvements in driver availability factoring in. Saleh and team noted Domino’s (DPZ) will enter the new year with the highest level of menu pricing in more than a decade and could take even more price on the $7.99 carry-out offering. Sentiment on DPZ is expected to swing bullish again as improved fundamentals in 2023 and a resurgence in development in 2024 reset expectations. Wall Street analyst scorecard on DPZ: 13 Buy-equivalent ratings, 17 Hold-equivalent ratings, and 2 Sell-equivalent ratings. Shares of Domino’z Pizza (DPZ) rose 1.21% premarket to $387.41 vs. the 52-week trading range of $299.41 to $567.57.