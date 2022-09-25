Domino's Pizza hiring for 10,000 roles across UK and Ireland

Domino’s Pizza is hiring for 10,000 roles across the UK and Ireland ahead of the World Cup and busy festive season when it expects to make 10m pizzas.

The chain is hoping to attract those seeking second jobs as the cost of living squeeze bites.

Hiring spree: Domino’s, which plans to offer flexible shifts, is seeking delivery drivers, store staff and pizza makers

A recent poll conducted by Domino’s showed 28 per cent of adults were looking to take on a second job to support their finances.

Domino’s, which plans to offer flexible shifts, is seeking delivery drivers, store staff and pizza makers.

The jobs are a mix of permanent and temporary roles. It promises ‘lots of progression opportunities’.

Nicola Frampton, operations director for Domino’s Pizza Group, said: ‘Our research shows people are looking for flexibility.’

Domino’s last month reported a slide in first-half profits as higher costs took their toll. It said it expected profits to be weighted towards the second half with a marketing push going into the World Cup.

Its 1,200 stores in the UK and Ireland employ more than 35,000 people.