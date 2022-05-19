Washington State man, Dominique Terrel Gonzales indicted for sex trafficking and production of child pornography

Defendant allegedly trafficked juvenile and adult women using force to keep them under his control

(STL.News) A 32-year-old Washington State man was indicted this week for seven federal felonies concerning sex trafficking, production of child pornography, and illegal firearms possession, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Dominique Terrel Gonzales resided in both Seattle and Vancouver, Washington, during the period when he preyed on young women, forcing them into prostitution. Gonzales has been in federal custody since his arrest for illegal firearms possession in August 2020.

“Those who force vulnerable adults and minors into prostitution face significant sanctions under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “Our office is a leader nationally in prosecuting these human trafficking crimes. I commend the diligent work here in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho to hold Mr. Gonzales accountable for his conduct.”

The indictment follows a lengthy investigation by law enforcement in Idaho, Southwest Washington, and Seattle. Gonzales is charged with:

Sex trafficking of a minor – punishable by a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison.

Transportation of a juvenile to engage in prostitution – punishable by a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison.

Production of child pornography – punishable by a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison and up to life in prison.

Two counts of sex trafficking of an adult through force, fraud, and coercion – each punishable by a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison and up to life in prison.

Transportation of an adult for the purpose of prostitution through coercion and enticement – punishable by up to ten years in prison.

And unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition – punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to the indictment, in August 2020, Gonzales trafficked a juvenile female causing her to engage in commercial sex acts. Gonzales transported the girl across state lines to Portland, Oregon, for her to engage in commercial sex acts.

The investigation revealed that between 2016 and 2019, Gonzalez forced adult women to work for him as prostitutes – using force, fraud, and coercion to make them do his bidding. The indictment charges the sex trafficking of two adult women, one of whom was lured from her home in Idaho and then forced to engage in prostitution.

When law enforcement arrested Gonzales in August 2020, they reviewed his electronic devices and found images of sex acts with a minor victim created in December 2016 – that conduct is charged in the production of child pornography count.

Finally, at the time of his arrest, Gonzales illegally possessed a Desert Eagle 9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition. He has three felony convictions that preclude him from possessing firearms. Two counts of second-degree assault (domestic violence) from August 2014 in King County Superior Court and one count of unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence, from the same incident.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Olympia Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, Idaho State Police, Ada County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG), and the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kate Crisham, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. Ms. Crisham leads the Anti-Trafficking prosecutions in the Western District of Washington.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today