Dominion Energy Recognized for Outstanding Storm Response

Company recognized for recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian

Crews restored power to more than 172,000 customers within three days

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has awarded Dominion Energy with the association’s Emergency Recovery Award for the company’s outstanding power restoration efforts after Hurricane Dorian caused more than 172,000 outages in Dominion Energy’s eastern Virginia and North Carolina service territory.

Dominion Energy crews restored service to 100 percent of customers within three days after the storm, dedicating some 53,400 man-hours to the recovery effort. This marks the ninth time the company has received the Recovery Award from EEI.

“It is an honor for us to accept this Emergency Recovery Award again, recognizing all the hours of planning and hard work that goes into a safe recovery effort,” said Robert M. Blue, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dominion Energy and president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We earned this award because of the dedication from our employees and contractors to work safely and tirelessly to restore power to all our customers impacted during Hurricane Dorian.”

This award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Dominion Energy received the award during EEI’s Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting January 8 in Tucson, Ariz. This is the company’s 12th response award from EEI.

Hurricane Dorian hit eastern Virginia and North Carolina on September 6 as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 35-to-55 miles per hour and gusts as high as 99 miles per hour, as measured at the Oregon Inlet Coast Guard Station in North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

“Dominion Energy’s work to restore service safely and quickly to customers, often in very difficult conditions, makes them deserving of this award,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Their efforts exemplify the high standards our industry seeks to uphold, and I applaud their commitment to their customers.”