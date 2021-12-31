Dominion Energy – Questar Pipelines Sold

Dominion Energy Announces Closing of Sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced that it had closed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), in a transaction valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt. This transaction was previously announced on October 5, 2021.

Questar Pipelines consists of FERC-regulated, long-term contracted transportation and underground storage assets in Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado, together with related services and processing entities.

