Dominican National Robinson Guzman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Dominican national who previously resided in Lawrence pleaded guilty today in connection with drug trafficking activities involving fentanyl.

Robinson Guzman, 38, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Sept. 23, 2020. Guzman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on March 19, 2019.

Between November 2018 and March 2019, prior to his arrest, Guzman allegedly engaged in 10 separate drug sales of fentanyl powder and pills to an undercover law enforcement agent.

The charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. The charges involving more than 40 grams of fentanyl carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, a minimum of four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Methuen, Lawrence and Melrose Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen W. Hassink of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

