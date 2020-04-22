Dominican National Reymond Arias Valdez Convicted and Sentenced for Unlawful Reentry

(STL.News) – A Dominical national who previously resided in Providence, RI, pleaded guilty and was sentenced today in federal court in Boston with one count of unlawful re-entry of a deported alien.

Reymond Arias Valdez, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported and was sentenced during a videoconference hearing before U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to time served and one year of supervised release. Arias Valdez will be subject to a deportation.

Arias Valdez was arrested in Norwood in December 2018 for fentanyl trafficking, and was subsequently deported to the Dominican Republic in April 2019. Arias Valdez later re-entered the United States and was arrested in Wrentham in September 2019 on charges of distributing heroin/fentanyl. A fingerprint analysis confirmed that Arias Valdez – the person arrested in Wrentham in September 2019 – was the same person who had previously been arrested and removed.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Todd Lyons, Acting Field Office Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), New England Field Office made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Abely, Deputy Chief of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case

