Dominican National Raul Ocasio Sentenced, Facing Deportation for Trafficking Fentanyl

(STL.News) – A Dominican national, one of more than two dozen individuals arrested in a wide-sweeping investigation in 2017 and 2018 dubbed “Operation Panamera” into the importation and trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine in three New England states, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Providence to approximately 26 months of incarceration, a time served sentence.

As part of a wiretap investigation, Raul Ocasio, 42, whose true name is Eladio Andres Puig Medina, was intercepted on numerous occasions communicating with the Ramon Delossantos, the admitted leader of a multi-state fentanyl and cocaine trafficking network.

According to information presented to the court, in early September 2017, communications between Ocasio and Delossantos indicated that Ocasio had obtained fentanyl from Delossantos and that it had a high purity level. By mid-September, communications indicated that Ocasio was making arrangements to purchase 500 grams of fentanyl from Delossantos.

Ocasio, arrested in March 2018 and ordered detained in federal custody, pleaded guilty on January 30, 2020, to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

At sentencing today, U.S District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., sentenced Ocasio to time served, which was approximately 26 months of incarceration. An immigration detainer has been lodged against Ocasio, who will face deportation proceedings.

Ocasio’s sentenced is announced by United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle, and Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni.

Ramon Delossantos, 28, the admitted leader of the drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed cocaine and fentanyl in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, 2020.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul F. Daly, Jr., and Milind M. Shah.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE