Dominican National Moices Santilit Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Identity Theft

(STL.News) – A Dominican national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to aggravated identify theft and to falsely using the Social Security Number of another.

Moices Santilit, 63, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of using a Social Security number that is not assigned to him. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for April 8, 2020 at 11:00.am.

In February 2016, Santilit used the Social Security number of a U.S. citizen in order to fraudulently obtain a valid Massachusetts Asbestos Worker Identification card under the victim’s name.

The statute for falsely representing the Social Security number of another provides for a maximum five years incarceration and three years supervised release. The charging statute for aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed, up to one year of supervised release. Both statutes provide for a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Jason Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia M. Carris of Lelling’s Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

