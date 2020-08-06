Dominican National Luis Miguel Rosario-peralta Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking Charge

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that Luis Miguel Rosario-peralta, 29, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in Stamford, pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit identified Rosario-Peralta as a large-scale fentanyl trafficker. In July 2019, investigators intercepted Rosario-Peralta on a wiretap negotiating the sale of kilogram quantities of narcotics. Rosario-Peralta was arrested on July 5, 2019, in Yonkers, New York, after he traveled to a drug stash location there and picked up approximately three kilograms of fentanyl.

Peralta has been detained since his arrest. At sentencing, which is not scheduled, he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

This matter has been investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Stamford Police Department, with the assistance of the Yonkers Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Vizcarrondo.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE