Dominican National Eddy Arias Tejada Charged with Illegal Reentry

(STL.News) – A Dominican national was charged yesterday with illegal reentry of a previously deported alien.

Eddy Arias Tejada, 45, was charged today by Information with one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien. Arias is currently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

According to the charging documents, Arias was deported from the United States to the Dominican Republic on March 7, 2017. Sometime after his March 2017 removal, Arias illegally reentered the United States. On or about Aug. 15, 2019, Arias was encountered in Quincy, Mass.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Todd Lyons, Acting Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Boston, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE